NBA Finals: Knicks edge out Spurs in Game 2 as series heads to New York

San Antonio, Texas - Jalen Brunson drilled the go-ahead free throw as the New York Knicks held off a furious San Antonio rally to beat the Spurs 105-104 on Friday and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson's go-ahead free throw secured the Knicks a Game 2 victory on Friday. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama missed a potential game-winner with two seconds remaining to leave the Spurs in need of an unprecedented comeback when the best-of-seven series shifts to New York for games three and four.

No team has lifted the trophy after dropping the first two games of the Finals at home.

Michael Jordan's 1993 Chicago Bulls and the 1995 Houston Rockets are the only other teams to win the first two games of the championship series on the road, and both went on to win titles.

The Knicks won their 13th straight game of the playoffs – the second-longest streak in postseason history – and will have a chance to close out their first title since 1973 in front of home fans at Madison Square Garden. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in attendance on Monday.

They had to withstand a scintillating fourth-quarter surge from the Spurs, who erased a 14-point deficit with a 14-0 scoring run.

Wembanyama shook off a slow start to score 22 of his 29 points in the second half, his three-point play with 57.3 seconds remaining giving the Spurs their first lead since the second quarter at 104-102.

But Brunson tied it, and after a Wembanyama turnover with a pass behind Stephon Castle, Brunson was fouled and made the first of two free throws to put the Knicks back in front.

San Antonio had one last chance, coming out of a timeout with 7.5 seconds left. They got the ball to their superstar, but his jump shot didn't fall.

"A great player got a great shot, and it just didn't go in," said Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds and delivered a stellar defensive performance that pushed Wembanyama out of his comfort zone.