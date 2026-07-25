D4vd murder case: Text messages show teen singer is accused of killing had an abortion

Los Angeles, California - The teenage girl allegedly killed and dismembered by singer D4vd had an abortion after their sexual encounter, according to text messages revealed Friday in a Los Angeles court .

A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is displayed as Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman and LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell hold a press briefing on the case against singer D4vd on April 20, 2026. © FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

On the fourth day of a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the singer, the prosecution reviewed dozens of messages between him and Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a year before her death.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, asks her, among other things, when she is going to have an abortion, before asking, "it is mine right?" according to the texts.

Hernandez replies, "of course its yours David."

The teenager was 13 years old at the time.

D4vd is accused of stabbing her to death a little over a year later in April 2025, before dismembering her body with a chainsaw.

Prosecutors alleged in charging papers that Burke killed her after she threatened to make their long-standing and illegal sexual relationship public, jeopardizing his singing career.

The singer rose to fame in 2022 when his song Romantic Homicide became a viral sensation on TikTok.

Hernandez's decomposing body was found last September in the trunk of a Tesla registered in the singer's name, which had been towed to a Hollywood impound lot.