D4vd murder case: Court hearing shares new details about how rapper allegedly covered up the crime

Los Angeles, California - For several months, the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is said to have been lying in a Tesla owned by rapper D4vd. Now, details have emerged about why the teenager's remains were discovered so late.

Rapper and TikTok star D4vd (r) is accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. © Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP & TED SOQUI / POOL / AFP

On the second day of preliminary hearings in Los Angeles, where prosecutors will decide whether the circumstantial evidence is sufficient to charge the TikTok star, investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that they had found at least 11 air fresheners in D4vd's car, per TMZ.

According to the report, the fresheners were discovered in various places, including the center console, the rear seat of the Tesla, and the front section of the trunk where the dismembered body of the 14‑year‑old was found.

Additionally, LAPD forensic specialist Chelsea Murillo said she detected a "strong odor" inside the vehicle.

"The odor resembled a decomposing body, based on my professional experience," she explained, per Rolling Stone. She also noted a severe insect infestation in the trunk.

To support her testimony, the prosecution presented several photographs from the car. In addition to the air fresheners, the images reportedly show numerous fly larvae.