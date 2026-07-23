D4vd murder case: Court hearing shares new details about how rapper allegedly covered up the crime
Los Angeles, California - For several months, the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is said to have been lying in a Tesla owned by rapper D4vd. Now, details have emerged about why the teenager's remains were discovered so late.
On the second day of preliminary hearings in Los Angeles, where prosecutors will decide whether the circumstantial evidence is sufficient to charge the TikTok star, investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that they had found at least 11 air fresheners in D4vd's car, per TMZ.
According to the report, the fresheners were discovered in various places, including the center console, the rear seat of the Tesla, and the front section of the trunk where the dismembered body of the 14‑year‑old was found.
Additionally, LAPD forensic specialist Chelsea Murillo said she detected a "strong odor" inside the vehicle.
"The odor resembled a decomposing body, based on my professional experience," she explained, per Rolling Stone. She also noted a severe insect infestation in the trunk.
To support her testimony, the prosecution presented several photographs from the car. In addition to the air fresheners, the images reportedly show numerous fly larvae.
D4vd faces first-degree murder charges over the death of 14-year-old Celeste
The investigators continue to believe that Celeste may have threatened to expose her relationship with the 21-year-old musician.
Consequently, D4vd – born David Anthony Burke – is thought to have feared professional repercussions and severe financial losses, which ultimately led to the escalation.
The teenager's remains were not discovered until early September 2025, after employees at a tow yard noticed a strong odor of decay around the Tesla registered to Burke and called the police.
At that time, the rapper was on an international tour. The murder itself is said to have occurred on April 23, 2025.
According to the indictment, the two met back in 2022 when Celeste was only 11. As TMZ reports, their friendship later turned into an intimate relationship.
D4vd is, therefore, facing charges of first-degree murder, ongoing sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14, and the mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty.
Cover photo: Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP & TED SOQUI / POOL / AFP