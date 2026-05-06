FBI targets journalist behind Kash Patel exposé with alarming probe

Washington DC - The FBI has opened a criminal leak investigation focusing on a journalist who wrote a critical article about Kash Patel , the head of the law enforcement agency, MS Now reported on Wednesday.

The FBI is now targeting the author of a bombshell report about Kash Patel with a leak investigation. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Patel filed a $250 million suit last month against The Atlantic magazine and the author of the article, Sarah Fitzpatrick, calling it a "sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece."

The Atlantic story accused Patel of frequently drinking to excess and said he was in danger of losing his job as FBI director.

MS Now, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the FBI has launched a so-called "insider threat investigation" into the Atlantic story, which cited two dozen anonymous sources.

The network said the investigation is highly unusual because leak probes are generally focused on government officials who leak information and not the journalists who publish it.

An FBI spokesman, Ben Williamson, denied to MS Now that an investigation was underway.