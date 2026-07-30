Nolan Wells' family eyes major legal moves after teen's tragic unexplained death

Mississippi - The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells appears to be planning to file a lawsuit related to his mysterious death at a July 4th celebration.

The family of Nolan Wells is said to be preparing legal action over the teen’s mysterious death. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

Nolan Wells was found dead on July 6 after attending a large Independence Day party on Horn Island off the coast of Mississippi.

His unexplained death is being investigated both officially and independently, and has triggered widespread public speculation.

Mississippi Today reports that the 10-page letters were recently sent to relevant parties – the teen's friends and investigative entities – by the family's lawyer, Gary Bufkin.

In them, recipients are warned that litigation is "reasonably anticipated," so relevant evidence must be preserved by law.

"Accordingly, you have an immediate legal duty to preserve all materials of all kinds within your possession, custody, or control that may be relevant in any way to the claims or defenses," reads the notice, per the Sun Herald.

"This duty includes not only you, but also your family members. It also extends to any person or entity providing services to you, acting on your behalf, or who is subject to your control."

One of these notices, viewed by ABC News, was sent to local judge Ashlee Cole. Her son Warren Hudson was with Wells on the island before Wells was reported missing, later to be found deceased.

Wells' mother, who is now the administrator of his estate, previously sent subpoenas to various social media and digital entities looking for more information about her son's online presence in hopes that such information could provide clues about the tragedy.