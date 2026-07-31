Shocking details about Bryan Kohberger's time at crime scene emerge as he fights plea

Moscow, Idaho - As convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger looks to have his previously agreed-to guilty plea tossed out , new details are emerging about how much time he may have spent at the crime scene before the killings of four college students.

A criminal defense expert believes it's possible Bryan Kohberger was at the King Road home where the murders occurred before the night of the crime. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kohberger claiming he was misled when he took a guilty plea deal in 2025 to avoid the death penalty isn't the only shocking piece of information that's come to light this week regarding the case.

Though some reportedly believe Kohberger's initial motion filed on Monday to throw out his plea stemmed from mention of unmatched clumps of hair noted in the book Broken Plea by author Christopher Whitcomb, criminal defense expert Sy Ray told NewsNation reporter Brian Entin that this is likely just the beginning.

"We're not done with these motions being filed. ... This is just step one," Ray said. "There is a very intricate, very well-planned-out road that the defense is going to go down here. We're just getting started."

Ray also shared on Thursday's episode of Brian Entin Investigates his belief that Kohberger, who is currently serving four life terms in prison, visited the King Road home (the scene of the crime) before the night of the quadruple murder.

"I also believe it's possible that Bryan Kohberger could've been at that house at certain times and not necessarily been noticed," Ray said.

"I'm not saying that there's evidence of him breaking in in the middle of the night and snooping around the house," Ray clarified. "I believe there's evidence of him, late at night, being at, near, or in the house."

During the episode, Ray also revealed why he thinks Kaylee's best friend, Madison Mogen, was the initial target of the murders.