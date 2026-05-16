Supreme Court hands Democrats another loss over Virginia redistricting

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a last-gasp effort by Virginia Democrats to revive a voter-approved redistricting plan that would have given their party an edge in November's midterm elections.

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Virginia Democrats to overturn a ruling against a voter-approved redistricting plan. © REUTERS

The appeal sought to overturn a ruling last week by the Virginia Supreme Court that blocked the use of the new voting maps, arguing that Democratic lawmakers failed to follow constitutional procedures for the referendum.

The Supreme Court did not provide a specific reason for denying the emergency appeal, saying in a written order: "The application for stay presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied."

The redistricting proposal, approved in a state referendum last month, would have allowed Democrats to exceptionally redraw Virginia's congressional districts mid-decade, potentially expanding their 6-5 edge in the House of Representatives delegation to as much as 10-1.

The ruling preserves the current map and marks another flashpoint in an escalating national redistricting war between Democrats and Republicans as both parties scramble for a majority in the House.

President Donald Trump helped trigger the latest wave of redistricting battles last year by urging Republican-led states such as Texas to redraw congressional maps in the party's favor.

Democrats responded with countermoves in states like California and Virginia.

The redistricting fight took on a new dimension after a recent Supreme Court ruling saying race could not be a factor in mapping congressional districts, leading to a new last-minute push in several Republican-majority states.