Trump suffers new setback in appeal to get his name restored to the Kennedy Center

Washington DC - An appeals court on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump 's request to have his name restored to the facade of the Kennedy Center while he fights its removal.

An appeals court on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump's request to have his name restored to the facade © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The Republican president's name was taken off the Washington building housing the performing arts venue last month on the orders of District Judge Christopher Cooper, who said that only Congress has the right to change its name.

The Trump administration and Kennedy Center board filed an appeal with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia seeking a stay of Cooper's ruling.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court declined to do so, noting that the removal of Trump's name "has already occurred" and there has not been a showing of "irreparable harm."

The appeals court panel also rejected a claim that the Kennedy Center will suffer financial harm if Trump's name is not reinstated, saying the assertion was not supported "with any specific facts or evidence."

After returning to the White House last year, Trump named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center and stacked the governing board with loyalists.

The board voted in December to rename the venue "The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts," and Trump's name was added to the facade in large letters above that of Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

A number of artists canceled scheduled performances following the change.

Trump's name was removed last month, but the area where it was taken down remains covered by a white tarpaulin and scaffolding.

Cooper has given the board of trustees until the end of July to explain why the tarpaulin remains in place.