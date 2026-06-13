Removal of Trump's name from Kennedy Center begins after court ruling

Washington DC - Workers in the US capital began removing President Donald Trump 's name from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, after a federal judge ruled that its renaming was unlawful.

Workers build scaffolding near the signage for the "Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts" in Washington, DC, early on June 13, 2026. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

A white awning obscured much of the signage on the building's exterior with loud noise echoing from underneath, as morning joggers stopped briefly in front of the venue to watch the work.

The effort came after a judge rejected a last-minute bid by the center's board to halt the removal of Trump's name, marking a setback for the president's broader push since returning to the White House to place his name and image in official spaces.

An eager crowd had gathered outside the arts center Friday night, cheering occasionally as workers erected scaffolding to take down the signage. Thousands monitored from afar via livestream, too, awaiting the moment when Trump's name would be torn from the wall.

The work was delayed by "thunderstorms which presented safety concerns to workers" and was expected to be completed "in the early hours of the morning," Kennedy Center Executive Director Matt Floca said in a statement.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper, in a ruling last month, had ordered Trump's name taken off the iconic building in Washington by Friday.

Cooper said in his May 29 ruling that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and only Congress has the right to change its name. He gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the marble facade and any materials linked to the venue.

The Kennedy Center dropped Trump's name from the website of the institution earlier this week.