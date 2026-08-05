UN expert backs extradition of Andrew Tate: "Justice may finally be achieved"

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls on Wednesday welcomed moves towards extraditing misogynist influencer Andrew Tate , saying nobody should be above the law, regardless of status.

The UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls has publicly supported Andrew Tate's extradition to the UK. © IMAGO / Lucian Alecu

Tate is one of the most prominent proponents of the so-called "manosphere" network of communities, many of them online, that focus on traditional masculinity, anti-feminism, and supposed self-improvement.

Tate and his brother Tristan are in US custody as Britain seeks their extradition to face new charges of rape, sex trafficking, and assault.

UN special rapporteur Reem Alsalem said the proceedings against the brothers were an important step towards ensuring they face accountability for serious allegations of violence against women and girls.

"After years of law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities ignoring and dismissing the testimonies and experiences of women who came forward with credible allegations against the Tate brothers, these recent proceedings offer renewed hope that justice may finally be achieved," Alsalem said.

"Given in particular the scale of the alleged offenses, and the Tate brothers' global influence in promoting misogyny and harmful models of masculinity, it is urgent and imperative that they face justice."

UN special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council to report their findings in their given field. They do not, therefore, speak for the United Nations itself.

Tate promotes his divisive views, often incorporating alpha-male and aggressively misogynistic themes, to millions on social media, including 10.8 million followers on X.

The Tates face 59 charges in total – 42 against Andrew and 17 against Tristan.