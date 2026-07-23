Will Trump intervene in Andrew and Tristan Tate's extradition?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will not stop the extradition of influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to Britain on sex crime charges, the White House said on Thursday.

Donald Trump's (l) press secretary responded to concerns that the president would intervene in the extradition of Andrew (r) and Tristan Tate. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & DANIEL MIHAILESCU / AFP

Self-professed misogynist Tate and his younger sibling were detained by US authorities in Miami on Saturday in a move their lawyer called "politically motivated."

The Tates are challenging their extradition.

"No," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a news briefing when asked if Trump or the administration planned to intervene in the Tates' extradition process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also distanced the administration from the case.

"There's no role for us to play at this moment or maybe ever in that regard," he told reporters in the Philippines on Wednesday.

The Tate brothers are avid supporters of Trump and were part of the hyper-masculine "manosphere" that contributed to the Republican's 2024 presidential election victory.

Andrew Tate also reportedly tried to cultivate relationships in the past with Trump's sons Don Jr. and Barron.

The Tates were arrested after British prosecutors announced new charges of rape, sex trafficking and assault. They now face 59 charges in total – 42 against Andrew and 17 against Tristan.

Their lawyer said on Monday that they were innocent and would fight extradition.

"It's politically motivated. There's no question about it," lawyer Joseph McBride told reporters outside a Miami court after a hearing on the case.