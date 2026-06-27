Hezbollah rejects Israel deal amid occupation fears: "Humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty!"

Beirut, Lebanon - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday declared his country's agreement with Lebanon "a blow to Iran and Hezbollah," while the militant group's leader Naim Qassem declared it void.

Hezbollah supporters block the old airport road in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with burning tires, to protest against the trilateral agreement that was signed between the US, Israel, and Lebanon on Saturday. © IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

The agreement, which was signed in Washington on Friday after five rounds of talks and aims to pave the way to peace between the neighbours, includes plans to disarm Hezbollah.

Qassem called the agreement "humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty" and warned that it could lead to the Israeli annexation of southern Lebanon.

"This agreement is null and void, and the provisions of the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding must be implemented," he said, referring to the deal between the two powers to end the broader Middle East war, which includes a ceasefire in Lebanon.

While Qassem attacked the deal, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz insisted that the country's troops would be able to stay in Lebanon so long as Hezbollah remained armed.

He said he had instructed Israeli troops "to prepare for an extended stay" in southern Lebanon and that "there will be no redeployment by Israel in southern Lebanon, no withdrawal, as long as the terrorist organization Hezbollah is not disarmed throughout Lebanon."

His prime minister, Netanyahu, reiterated that point in a televised briefing, saying that both the US and Lebanon "have recognized Israel's right to maintain a security zone inside Lebanon for as long as it remains necessary to safeguard our security."

The deal has drawn criticism from within Israel, with far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday denouncing it and saying only Israeli forces were capable of disarming Hezbollah.

Lebanon was drawn into the regional war on March 2 when Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and an invasion of southern Lebanon, where its troops occupy swathes of territory and have been carrying out extensive demolitions of homes and other buildings.