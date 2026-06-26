Lebanon, Israel, and US sign new framework agreement aimed at paving way to peace deal

Washington DC - Lebanon, Israel, and the US on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.

On Friday, Lebanon, Israel, and the US signed a trilateral framework agreement in Washington. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The agreement – details of which were not announced in Washington – is the result of five rounds of talks in the US capital aimed at ending decades of hostilities and weeks of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The deal "begins to put in place a framework for lasting peace and security," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the signing ceremony, while noting: "It's the beginning of the beginning. There's a lot of work ahead."

Lebanon's ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, said the accord "is a first step on the road to restoring Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, securing a permanent and final cessation of hostilities [and] enabling our people to go back to their land."

And Israel's envoy to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said that under the deal, "Iran is out, Hezbollah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in."

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the broader Middle East war on March 2 with rocket fire aimed at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion, and its troops are operating inside southern Lebanon, where they have been carrying out extensive demolition of homes and other buildings.