Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to Lebanon ceasefire, says US official

Washington DC - Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire , a US official said Friday, after deadly new exchanges in Lebanon put the fragile deal to end the Middle East war under immediate strain.

A picture taken on Friday shows the site of an Israeli attack that destroyed houses and carpentry shops in the village of Al-Qlailah in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon. © KAWNAT HAJU / AFP

The truce that began at 4 PM local time (1300 GMT) was brokered by US and Qatari mediators following talks with Israel and Iran, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A Gulf diplomat also confirmed the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire to AFP.

The Lebanon clashes had threatened the deal between Washington and Tehran to end the war, after the postponement of planned talks in Switzerland featuring Vice President JD Vance.

President Donald Trump and his administration have shown growing frustration recently with Israel, Washington's ally and partner in the Iran war.

Trump on Thursday called for a "complete ceasefire on all fronts" including from Israel.