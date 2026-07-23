AOC for president? New poll finds Democrats warming up to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as nominee

Washington DC - A new poll has found that the Democratic Party might be ready to make President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a reality.

A recent poll found New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leading among potential Democratic candidates for the 2028 presidential race. © Yuki IWAMURA / AFP

A Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire published Wednesday – which surveyed 648 likely 2028 Democratic presidential primary voters from July 15-20 – found AOC leading the pack at 22%. This put her just one point ahead of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The poll showed that AOC has been on a steady rise among voters, as she sat at only 14% last October, while Buttigieg led at 19%.

Surprisingly, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has seen a surge in popularity for taking on President Donald Trump, trailed far behind in fourth place with only 9%.

In recent years, AOC has worked closely with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to popularize Democratic Socialism, which has shifted the Democratic Party further left and laid the groundwork for similar politicians to succeed, such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Earlier this month, AOC got into a testy exchange with Vice President JD Vance – who is seen by many as the frontrunner to succeed Trump as the GOP nominee – over the idea of them running against each other.

Ahead of the midterm elections in November, Trump has deployed a tactic of labeling Democratic Socialists like AOC as "communists" supposedly intent on destroying the country.