Trump blasts Democrats in explosive speech to evangelicals: "Hardcore, godless communists"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump accused the Democratic left of being "hardcore, godless communists" in a divisive, politicized speech Friday full of falsehoods about his perceived foes as he addressed evangelicals at a right-wing Christian conference.

Trump accused Democrats of being "godless communist" in a fiery speech to evangelicals. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking in Washington after the success of three progressive candidates in New York's Democratic primary elections this week, Trump called left-wing ideology an "uncontrollable form of cancer" that will ensure America is "taken down."

"These are not social democrats. These are hardcore, godless communists," Trump said. "This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence."

At his 10th appearance at Road to Majority, an annual gathering of some 3,000 evangelicals from the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington, Trump attacked the "evil" and "incompetent" administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden.

He made the bizarre and false claim that Biden – a devout, churchgoing Catholic – had jailed Christians for praying and again reprised his baseless claims that his defeat to the veteran Democrat in 2020 was the result of a "rigged" election.

Despite a career mired in legal and ethical scandals – from alleged affairs to felony business fraud convictions and accusations that he abused his office in a bid to subvert the 2020 election – the twice-divorced Trump remains popular with the evangelical right.

To many conservative Christians, the 80-year-old Republican leader is less a model of private virtue than a vehicle for political power.