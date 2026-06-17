Obama one-ups Trump's birthday with star-studded guest list for presidential center opening

Chicago, Illinois - Former President Barack Obama has unveiled a star-studded guest list for the opening of his presidential center as President Donald Trump struggles to find celebrity support.

Barack Obama (r.) revealed the star-studded line-up for the opening of his presidential center as Donald Trump still struggles to win over celebrities. © Collage: ANNE LEBRETON / AFP, CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL / AFP, SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Drew ANGERER / AFP

On Wednesday, the Obama Foundation shared an X post announcing the lineup for the grand opening ceremony of the center in Chicago.

The schedule included performances from Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam fame, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, The Roots, Stevie Wonder, Tems, and Bono and The Edge of U2.

In a statement, Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett said the event "will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us."

"We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home," Jarrett added.

The event comes as Trump has been arranging celebrations in Washington DC for the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

These included a planned concert series, which initially boasted performances from Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory, and Flo Rida.

But after the majority of headliners pulled out of the event, Trump canceled it entirely and said he would hold a MAGA rally himself instead.

This past Sunday, Trump held a UFC fight on the White House lawn to ring in his 80th birthday.