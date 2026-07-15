Bessent makes bizarre comments on Trump officials' sex lives: "We know what their hobby is"

Washington DC - While speaking about President Donald Trump's new "Trump Accounts" scheme, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made a comment joking about the sex lives of other administration officials.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made some rather bizarre comments about other officials' sex lives. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a Tuesday night episode of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, Bessent took the far-right commentator on a tour of the Treasury Department. Throughout the clips, both are seen wandering the halls and gazing at the lavish decorations.

Amid conversations about Donald Trump's signature appearing on US currency and the need for young people to learn more about history, Bessent was keen to advocate for the president's new "Trump Accounts."

The scheme sees the creation of $1,000 government-funded investment accounts for children born between 2025 and 2028. Parents and family members can then contribute to the accounts, which will purportedly appreciate in value.

During the conversation, however, things started to get a little bit weird when Bessent called the scheme "one of the great social benefits for young people since the GI bill."

"We're having a lot of babies, we want people to have babies during the Trump administration," Watters said. In response, Bessent started listing members of the administration who are currently expecting or recently welcomed babies.

Among those listed were Vice President JD Vance, Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.