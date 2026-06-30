CIA Director John Ratcliffe describes advanced AI as "digital nuclear weapons"

Washington DC - CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Tuesday compared the capabilities of the most advanced artificial intelligence models to nuclear weapons in a tacit defense of the Trump administration's recent hard line on controlling the release of the most powerful AI technology .

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said it is not "misplaced" to compare cutting-edge AI to nuclear weapons. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"In conversations with many of the president's other national security and economic security advisors, we're talking about the impact of these frontier AI models," Ratcliffe said during a speech at the AWS summit in Washington.

"It would be...not misplaced to refer to their capabilities as akin to digital nuclear weapons," Ratcliffe said.

On June 12, Washington forced Anthropic, a leading American AI firm based in San Francisco, to cut off access to its two most powerful models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, by imposing an export control on them.

The forced withdrawal of a frontier model by a government – a first – was only partially lifted on Friday for Mythos, now accessible to a restricted circle of US partners, while Fable 5, its restricted consumer version, remains offline.

OpenAI, Anthropic's American rival, launched its GPT-5.6 model the same day with very limited access, agreeing for the first time to let the US government vet authorized partners on a client-by-client basis.

Critics have called the government orders, which came with very little explanation, a de facto licensing scheme.

Toeing the government line, Ratcliffe reiterated that tracking emerging technologies has been his highest priority, "right up there with China," since he took office eighteen months ago.

The analogy between cutting-edge AI and nuclear weapons has become increasingly common in recent months in US national security circles, where several think tanks describe a genuine technological "arms race" pitting the US against China and Russia.