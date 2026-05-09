Acting AG Todd Blanche enthusiastically pursues Trump grievances at Justice Department

Washington DC - President Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi as attorney general last month, reportedly for failing to successfully prosecute several of his perceived political foes.

Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche attends a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington DC on May 4, 2026. © KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump named Todd Blanche, his former personal lawyer, as Bondi's interim successor, and the ex-prosecutor has enthusiastically taken up the mantle of carrying out the Republican president's bidding.

"(Bondi) was running the Justice Department more like Donald Trump's personal law firm than like an impartial Department of Justice," said Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan.

"But it's only gotten worse, I think, since Todd Blanche came along," McQuade, a former US attorney, told AFP.

Bondi notably failed to bring cases to trial against former FBI director James Comey, an outspoken Trump critic, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought a major civil real estate fraud case against Trump after he left the White House in 2021.

Since replacing Bondi, Blanche, the former number two in the Justice Department, has secured a new indictment of Comey – for allegedly threatening Trump's life in an Instagram post that showed a picture of the numbers "8647" spelled out in seashells.

The indictment alleges that "86" is slang for kill and "47" a reference to Trump being the 47th president.

Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor, described the case against Comey as a "joke" while adding that "there's nothing funny about the abuse of power that it represents."

"This is not about prosecuting a legitimate criminal case," Eliason said in a Substack post. "It's about using the justice system to punish one of Trump's perceived enemies."

"Even if it does not result in a conviction," he said, "such a prosecution results in tremendous emotional and financial harm. And that's precisely the point."

Blanche has also taken aim recently at a prominent civil rights organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), long seen as a thorn in the side of right-wing groups.

The SPLC faces charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering over its use of donor money to pay confidential informants in hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and the National Socialist Party of America.