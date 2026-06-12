Anti-Trump "8647" markings on National Mall spark police probe

Washington DC - Park Police opened an investigation on Thursday into giant markings of the numbers "8647" – which have been associated with opposition to President Donald Trump – on the grass of the National Mall.

"8647" markings on the National Mall have prompted an investigation by Park Police. © REUTERS

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior, which manages the National Mall in downtown Washington, described the incident as "deranged vandalism" and said it "will not be tolerated."

"Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the department, and our US Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Trump Justice Department has claimed previously that the numbers "8647" constitute a threat to the president – "86" meaning to kill, and "47" a reference to Trump being the 47th president.

Former FBI director James Comey, an outspoken political opponent of Trump, was indicted in April for allegedly threatening the Republican president in an Instagram post that showed the numbers "8647" spelled out in seashells.

Comey apologized at the time for the Instagram post, denied threatening the president, and said he "didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence."