Cost of Trump's ballroom jumps again as report exposes taxpayer funding

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's ballroom project at the White House will cost as much as $600 million, with more than half coming from taxpayers, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

A new report has revealed that more than half of the money for Trump's massive ballroom will come from taxpayers. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump had previously estimated the cost at $400 million and repeatedly insisted that private donors – including himself – would foot the bill for the new building, a centerpiece of his drive to put his stamp on the US capital.

The newspaper cited a copy of a detailed cost estimate prepared for the Trump administration by Clark Construction, the contractor hired to build the ballroom.

The project began last year when Trump, with little warning and without consulting Congress, tore down the entire historic East Wing of the White House.

In late March, Trump reiterated to reporters that the project would cost up to $400 million, calling it "tax-payer free."

However, a summary prepared for the White House earlier that month already estimated the total cost at $600 million, with only $293 million coming from "private sources," the Post said.

And when Trump made those comments in March, the administration had already approved more than a dozen payments of public funds to Clark Construction totaling tens of millions of dollars, the Post said, citing a log of the contractor's invoices which it obtained.

When Trump first floated the idea of the ballroom he said it would only cost $200 million.

Democratic opponents of the president have pointed to the gilded ballroom and other costly renovation projects around the US capital as evidence that the billionaire leader is out of touch with everyday Americans.

Republicans fear that continued concerns among voters about the cost of living – especially soaring fuel costs due to the Iran war – could spell disaster in the November midterm elections.