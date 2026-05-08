Trump loses it after being pressed on vanity projects: "Beauty made our country great!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently lost it on a reporter after he was pressed on why he continues to start up renovation projects as the US is at war.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump went off on a reporter for asking why he is focused on remodeling projects while America is at war with Iran. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

On Thursday, ABC News White House correspondent Rachel Scott asked the president why he is focusing on various vanity projects while gas prices continue to skyrocket as a result of the Iran war.

Trump argued that he wants to keep the US "beautiful and safe" and went on a long-winded rant about how "disgusting" and "filthy" DC was before he stepped in.

As Scott attempted to follow up, Trump grew noticeably irritated and began repeatedly chiding her for asking "such a stupid question."

He then turned to the MAGA entourage he brought with him, telling them Scott is "one of the worst reporters" and "a horror show."

Turning back to Scott, Trump continued, "That's what made our country great – beauty made our country great... a question like that is a disgrace."

In a video captured after the exchange, Trump is seen pointing and saying something to his entourage. Many critics on social media believe he was pointing to Scott and calling her a "b***h," though there is no clear audio to prove it.

As the ceasefire in Iran teeters, Trump has pushed forward several vanity projects around DC in an effort to "beautify" the city.