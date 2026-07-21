Fox News' Laura Ingraham sends Trump dire warning on Iran ahead of midterms: "The clock is ticking!"
New York, New York - Fox News anchor and MAGA loyalist Laura Ingraham has called on President Donald Trump to end his war with Iran, as she believes it could be a liability for Republicans in the November midterms.
During an episode of her show on Monday, Ingraham pointed out that the midterms are just "a little more than 100 days away" and said "the clock is ticking" for the president to "get out of this war before voters head to the polls."
"It's making a lot of Republicans nervous. It's already, as we know, unpopular," Ingraham said.
The anchor then brought up a recent Washington Post/IPSOS poll that found the president's approval floating around 30%, with 69% of Americans disapproving of his handling of the war.
"Republicans cannot let this become an endless distraction, especially if they want to win in November," she added.
Ingraham's comments come as there appears to be no end in sight to the war, as Trump recently ordered attacks on the country to ramp up after a temporary peace deal fell apart.
Her remarks are especially stunning, as she and Fox News are typically staunch defenders of the president, even when it comes to his most controversial policies and rhetoric.
MAGA turns on Donald Trump over Iran war
Since he abruptly launched the conflict in February, Trump has faced backlash from his own party. This has included notable MAGA figures like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, both of whom argue he has abandoned his "America First" principles by pouring billions of dollars into starting an unnecessary foreign conflict.
Republicans have been desperately fighting to maintain their razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate, as losing either to Democrats could make it significantly harder for Trump to move his agenda forward in the second half of his term.
Ingraham's colleague and Fox's Political Analyst, Brit Hume, similarly argued in a separate segment on Monday that Trump "promised to keep us out of endless wars," yet now he's in one, and "it's not at all clear how it's gonna end."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Timothy A. CLARY / AFP