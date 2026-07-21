Fox News' Laura Ingraham sends Trump dire warning on Iran ahead of midterms: "The clock is ticking!"

New York, New York - Fox News anchor and MAGA loyalist Laura Ingraham has called on President Donald Trump to end his war with Iran , as she believes it could be a liability for Republicans in the November midterms.

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham warned President Donald Trump (l) that his war with Iran could cause Republicans to lose the midterms. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Timothy A. CLARY / AFP

During an episode of her show on Monday, Ingraham pointed out that the midterms are just "a little more than 100 days away" and said "the clock is ticking" for the president to "get out of this war before voters head to the polls."

"It's making a lot of Republicans nervous. It's already, as we know, unpopular," Ingraham said.

The anchor then brought up a recent Washington Post/IPSOS poll that found the president's approval floating around 30%, with 69% of Americans disapproving of his handling of the war.

"Republicans cannot let this become an endless distraction, especially if they want to win in November," she added.

Ingraham's comments come as there appears to be no end in sight to the war, as Trump recently ordered attacks on the country to ramp up after a temporary peace deal fell apart.

Her remarks are especially stunning, as she and Fox News are typically staunch defenders of the president, even when it comes to his most controversial policies and rhetoric.