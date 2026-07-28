Israel's Netanyahu and Trump meet for high-stakes White House talks amid Iran war tensions

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House Tuesday for his first in-person talks with President Donald Trump since the Iran war began, with the Israeli leader saying they discussed ensuring Tehran does not acquire nuclear arms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l) visited the White House Tuesday for his first in-person talks with President Donald Trump (r) since the Iran war began. © - / GPO / AFP

The closed-door talks – which the White House described as "positive and productive" – lasted for about an hour and a half and came as Netanyahu and Trump sought to patch over public disagreements on the war.

Netanyahu said in a video message after the meeting that it was "one of the best conversations I've ever had with the president of the United States" and that it touched on "our common goal: ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons."

The Iran war began in late February with US-Israeli strikes but has seen a recent pause in the fighting, with Washington saying it wants to give negotiations a chance.

Israel has not taken part in the latest round of hostilities between the US and Iran, which flared earlier this month as an April ceasefire collapsed.

The meeting was the eighth between the two leaders since Trump's return to office in early 2025 and came ahead of key electoral tests later this year for both Netanyahu and the US president: national elections in Israel and midterm polls in the US.

Netanyahu's office said he attended a private memorial dinner in Washington on Monday evening in honor of the late senator Lindsey Graham.

He also went to a memorial service for Graham after the meeting with Trump on Tuesday.

Relations between Trump and Netanyahu reached a low point in April during negotiations on the ceasefire with Iran, with Trump unleashing profanity-laced tirades against his Israeli ally.

Trump later described Netanyahu in an interview as a "very difficult guy."

Netanyahu downplayed the exchanges as "tactical disagreements," saying they were aligned on the goals of the war.