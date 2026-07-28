Lawmakers gather in DC to mourn Lindsey Graham ahead of cathedral funeral

Washington DC - Lawmakers gathered beneath the Capitol dome Tuesday to honor Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, beginning a day of mourning set to draw President Donald Trump and world leaders to Washington.

Senator Lindsey Graham was mourned by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Tuesday's Congressional Tribute. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Graham's flag-draped casket was carried slowly up the US Capitol steps by military personnel before entering the Rotunda, followed by his younger sister Darline Graham, who was appointed to fill his Senate seat temporarily after his sudden death this month at age 71.

Senators from both parties entered in procession behind Tim Scott, Graham's fellow South Carolina Republican, as a US Army brass quintet played Amazing Grace and America the Beautiful.

Members of Trump's cabinet, South Carolina lawmakers and other guests also assembled for the ceremony, and to listen to tributes to Graham's military service and more than three decades in Congress after humble beginnings.

Vice President JD Vance told the mourners Graham was an affable, gregarious politician who would slap Senate colleagues on the back and had a passion for engaging opponents in "swashbuckling" debate.

"Lindsey Graham loved people from all walks of life," said Vance, who served two years in the Senate. "I think in part because of the way that he grew up, because the fact that he wasn't handed everything, he was fascinated in everybody."

The ceremony was the first of two major Washington services Tuesday for Graham, who died of complications connected to heart disease.

Trump was expected to deliver a tribute at a 2:00 PM ET funeral at Washington National Cathedral.