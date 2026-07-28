Lawmakers gather in DC to mourn Lindsey Graham ahead of cathedral funeral
Washington DC - Lawmakers gathered beneath the Capitol dome Tuesday to honor Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, beginning a day of mourning set to draw President Donald Trump and world leaders to Washington.
Graham's flag-draped casket was carried slowly up the US Capitol steps by military personnel before entering the Rotunda, followed by his younger sister Darline Graham, who was appointed to fill his Senate seat temporarily after his sudden death this month at age 71.
Senators from both parties entered in procession behind Tim Scott, Graham's fellow South Carolina Republican, as a US Army brass quintet played Amazing Grace and America the Beautiful.
Members of Trump's cabinet, South Carolina lawmakers and other guests also assembled for the ceremony, and to listen to tributes to Graham's military service and more than three decades in Congress after humble beginnings.
Vice President JD Vance told the mourners Graham was an affable, gregarious politician who would slap Senate colleagues on the back and had a passion for engaging opponents in "swashbuckling" debate.
"Lindsey Graham loved people from all walks of life," said Vance, who served two years in the Senate. "I think in part because of the way that he grew up, because the fact that he wasn't handed everything, he was fascinated in everybody."
The ceremony was the first of two major Washington services Tuesday for Graham, who died of complications connected to heart disease.
Trump was expected to deliver a tribute at a 2:00 PM ET funeral at Washington National Cathedral.
Netanyahu and Zelensky to attend Lindsey Graham's funeral
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were also expected to attend, reflecting Graham's role as one of Washington's most outspoken advocates for both countries.
The two leaders scheduled separate White House meetings with Trump during visits that coincided with pivotal moments in the wars involving Iran and Ukraine.
Zelensky was also due to meet senators later Tuesday ahead of a preliminary vote on tougher sanctions against Russia, legislation Graham had spent more than a year promoting.
Graham was one of Congress' most consistent advocates of an assertive US military role abroad, supporting intervention against Iran and strong backing for Israel and Ukraine.
Trump acknowledged that reputation Tuesday morning, telling Fox News that Graham was "very strong on the military."
"Lindsey liked war," Trump said. "He's never seen a war that he didn't like."
Graham served in the House of Representatives before winning election to the Senate in 2002, becoming a prominent voice on foreign policy and the military.
Cover photo: Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP