Judge demands answers as Kennedy Center covers facade after removing Trump's name

Washington DC - A federal judge asked on Wednesday for an explanation for why a tarpaulin continues to cover the facade of the Kennedy Center where President Donald Trump 's name was recently removed.

A federal judge is demanding answers as the Kennedy Center keeps a cover over the spot where Trump's name was. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

District Judge Christopher Cooper gave the board of trustees of the performing arts venue until the end of July to explain "the purpose for and status of the tarp and scaffolding that Defendants have erected on the front portico of the Center."

Trump's name was removed from the Kennedy Center on the orders of Cooper earlier this month, but the area where it was taken down remains covered by a white tarpaulin and scaffolding.

After returning to the White House last year, Trump named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center and stacked the governing board with loyalists.

The board voted in December to rename the venue "The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts," and the Republican president's name was added to the facade in large letters above that of Kennedy.

A number of artists canceled scheduled performances following the move.

Cooper ordered Trump's name taken off the iconic building in Washington, saying that only Congress has the right to change its name.