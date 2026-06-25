Judge fires back after Trump administration refuses to confirm controversial "slush fund" is dead

Washington DC - A judge has said a lawsuit filed against a $1.8 billion compensation fund for President Donald Trump 's political allies can go ahead after administration officials declined to certify that the plan was dead.

A lawsuit against Trump's controversial "anti-weaponization fund" has been permitted to proceed after the administration failed to provide confirmation that the plan was dead. © Aaron Schwartz / AFP

District Judge Leonie Brinkema ordered the Trump administration earlier this month to confirm in a sworn statement that it has abandoned the program denounced by critics as a "slush fund" for Trump loyalists.

Brinkema, in an order released on Thursday, said she had not received the requested assurances from the administration, and the suit challenging the fund can move ahead.

"Defendants were offered the opportunity to end this litigation by filing written declarations under the penalty of perjury... that the Fund will not proceed in any manner or under any other name," the judge said. "Defendants have filed a Notice declining to provide such assurances."

In a filing with the judge, the administration pointed to remarks by Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, at a congressional hearing in which he told lawmakers the "anti-weaponization" fund was "not moving forward."

Brinkema said it was not enough to declare the case moot.

The judge has already blocked the fund designed to compensate people who claim to have been treated unfairly by the US government.

The Trump administration said the fund was intended to compensate people who suffered from government "weaponization" and "lawfare" – Trump's terms for what he says was politically motivated targeting of conservatives and his supporters.

But opponents said the fund had no clear legal basis, little public oversight, and could be used to reward loyalists, including defendants convicted of crimes related to the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.