Trump's DOJ agrees to freeze controversial "slush fund" for allies: "It's dead now"

Washington DC - The Justice Department said Monday it will abide by a court order temporarily freezing a $1.8 billion compensation package that critics have denounced as a "slush fund" for President Donald Trump 's political allies.

Trump's Justice Department has agreed to temporarily halt its controversial "Anti-Weaponization Fund." © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The move comes amid US media reports that the Trump administration plans to scrap plans for the fund, which has come in for fierce criticism by Democrats and even some members of Trump's Republican Party.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema barred the administration last week from taking any further action to create or operate the so-called "Anti-Weaponization Fund" ahead of a June 12 court hearing.

In a statement on X, the Justice Department said it "disagrees strongly" with Brinkema's decision but "will abide by the court's ruling."

The fund was "established in order to make up for the tremendous abuse, harm, and hate unfairly shown to so many people," the department said, and is "open to anybody who was so weaponized, targeted, or persecuted, whether they were Democrat, Republican, Conservative, Independent, or otherwise."

According to Axios and other US news outlets, the Trump administration plans to drop the fund. "It's dead for now," Axios quoted a source as saying.

The White House, when asked by AFP to comment on press reports that the administration was planning to scrap the fund, replied with a link to the X post by the Justice Department.