Judge rejects bid to halt removal of Trump's name from Kennedy Center

Washington DC - A federal judge recently rejected a bid by the board of the Kennedy Center and the Justice Department to halt the removal of President Donald Trump 's name from the performing arts venue.

On Friday, a federal judge rejected a request to halt the removal of President Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

District Judge Christopher Cooper, in a ruling last month, ordered Trump's name taken off the iconic building in the nation's capital by Friday.

The Kennedy Center's board of trustees – which Trump stacked with MAGA allies – and the Justice Department filed an appeal on Thursday asking Cooper to stay his ruling.

The judge turned down the request, saying the public interest "is rarely served by the 'perpetuation' of 'unlawful' governmental action."

The case stems from a lawsuit filed on May 29, which argued Trump's changes to the center were illegal as he did not receive required Congressional approval, a sentiment Judge Cooper ultimately agreed with.

Since returning to the White House for his second term, Trump has taken repeated measures to plaster his name and image on official spaces – an abrupt break with American political tradition.

The now-defunct US Institute of Peace was renamed after Trump, and his face stares down from huge banners outside the Department of Justice and Department of Agriculture.