Kennedy Center makes new move to distance itself from Trump after landmark judge ruling

Washington DC - The Kennedy Center on Monday dropped President Donald Trump 's name from the website of the performing arts venue.

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts facade is seen on Satuday in Washington, DC. © AARON SCHWARTZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The building in the nation's capital that houses the Kennedy Center continues, however, to display Trump's name on its facade for the time being.

A federal judge ruled last month that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and that his name must be taken down.

A furious Trump reacted by saying he was giving up control of the venue, which he seized at the start of his second term last year by naming himself chairman.

In December, the center's governing board – which Trump stacked with his allies – voted to rename itself the "Trump Kennedy Center," after which the Republican president's name was added to the facade in large letters above that of Kennedy.

The center's website had also featured Trump's name alongside that of Kennedy, but that was no longer the case on Monday.

Judge Christopher Cooper, in his May 29 ruling, said only Congress has the right to change the center's name and gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the facade and any materials linked to the venue.

Cooper also issued a temporary block on Trump's demand to close the Kennedy Center for two years of renovations, which was due to start in July.