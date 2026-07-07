Newsom trolls Trump over lack of "self awareness" after bizarre DC crime claims

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally trolled President Donald Trump over his seeming lack of "self-awareness" while talking about "criminals" in Washington DC.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed President Donald Trump (l.) over his seeming lack of "self-awareness" when it comes to crime in Washington DC. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images

"We removed the criminals, we took 'em out, we're not letting them stay, because they're criminals," Trump said on Monday during a speech at the Rose Garden Club lunch. "91% of the crime in cities is caused by 2% of the people."

"I love that because you can handle that, you can get rid of the 2%. If it was caused by 91% you've got a problem, but 91% of the crime in Washington DC, as an example, was caused by 2.1% of the population," he said.

"These are career, many career criminals, sick people, mental problems," he continued, using the opportunity to attack migrants. "We removed from Washington DC, 4212 people… the only thing we have a hard time stopping is a crime of passion."

Reposting a clip of Trump's comments, Newsom's Press Office mocked the president, writing on X: "Wow, the self awareness here is off the charts."

Immediately after reentering the White House in January last year, Trump pardoned the more than 1,500 January 6 insurrectionists who had been convicted and jailed for their crimes during the Capitol riots in 2021.

In 2024, Trump was unanimously convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, making him the first convicted felon to be elected president.

He was also the target of three indictments, one accusing him of inciting an insurrection, another alleging the mishandling of classified documents, and an additional one for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.