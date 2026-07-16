Republicans "scared s**tless" about Trump's big speech, insiders reveal

Washington DC - Insiders revealed that Republicans are "scared" about President Donald Trump 's speech on Thursday night, during which he promised to reveal some "really big news."

President Donald Trump's address to the nation of Thursday night has Republicans "scared." © AFP/Haiyun Jiang/POOL

Insiders told Politico that the "big news" Trump intends to talk about in Thursday night's address is going to have something to do with "free and fair elections," possibly focused on his Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE America Act).

"The people I talk to are scared s**tless," one former Trump administration official said under the condition of anonymity. "It's not scared s**tless about the text of what he's going to say, it's, what does he add to the text?"

"From the White House, they would prefer to be talking about economic conditions improving," the official said, referring to recent declines in inflation.

"Any second of the day that's not spent talking about that right now I'm sure frustrates many in the administration."

It's expected that Trump intends to stir up his voter base by rehashing claims about the 2020 presidential election. While that may help to reinvigorate extremer elements within the MAGA movement, analysts warn it could alienate moderate Republicans.

"I believe for the persuadable voters, the non-MAGA people, talking about an election from six years ago sounds like sour grapes," former Trump adviser Steve Cortes told Politico.

Additionally, Trump's insistence on passing the SAVE America Act at the detriment of other legislation – such as a bipartisan housing bill – has further stalled the GOP's agenda.