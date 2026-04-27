Security at White House Correspondents' Dinner under spotlight as more failings emerge

Washington DC - Security at the White House Correspondents' Dinner that was interrupted by a shooter is under scrutiny as the main suspect is due to appear in court.

Security arrangements for the White House Correspondents' Dinner are under scrutiny after an armed gunman found his way into the event attended by President Donald Trump and other top officials. © REUTERS

The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported on Sunday that the event had not been assigned the level of security typically used for gatherings involving President Donald Trump and other top officials.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has scheduled a hearing to question the Secret Service over the security set-up.

The suspect, identified by media as a 31-year-old Cole Allen from California, allegedly forced his way through a Secret Service checkpoint while heavily armed before being stopped by officers at the gala on Saturday evening. Shots were fired and the president was taken to safety by his bodyguards.

Allen himself allegedly expressed surprise at the lax security standards in a manifesto, according to media reports.

Guests were only screened shortly before entering the ballroom, rather than at the entrance to the Hilton hotel. Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the arrangements, telling NBC News the system had functioned as intended and the attacker was quickly contained.

Earlier, Blanche said the suspect's motive was part of the investigation and that based on initial findings, investigators assume the gunman had targeted members of the Trump administration.

Allen is expected to face charges including use of a firearm in a violent crime and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges may follow.