Senators grill Trump's intelligence chief nominee over 2020 election results in testy hearing

Washington DC - Senators grilled Donald Trump 's nominee for director of national intelligence on Wednesday about subpoenas he issued to journalists and the result of the 2020 election in a testy confirmation hearing.

Jay Clayton, Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, was grilled on the results of the 2020 election in Wednesday's hearing. © Ken Cedeno / AFP

Jay Clayton had been due to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee last month, but Trump scrapped the hearing in a bid to push Congress to back a bill on voting restrictions.

The delay left Bill Pulte – a loyalist housing official who was appointed despite having no intelligence background – in place as interim intelligence chief for weeks, during which time he reportedly fired dozens of intelligence officials.

On Wednesday, lawmakers repeatedly pressed Clayton to state who won the 2020 election in a test of whether he would contradict Trump, who frequently repeats the false claim that he defeated Joe Biden but was robbed of victory by massive fraud.

Clayton repeatedly stated that Biden was "certified" as the winner, but avoided saying the Democrat won.

Clayton, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, was also questioned about subpoenas he issued to New York Times journalists seeking their testimony before a grand jury after the newspaper reported on security concerns about a Qatar-donated aircraft on which Trump flew to Turkey.

"It is vitally important that if national security interests are at stake, that there's not what I would say is a huge blind spot," Clayton said, defending the move.

He also said he is confident that procedures "to protect the First Amendment and protect the freedom of the press and not result in intimidation of journalists or the like were followed."