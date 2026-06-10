Bill Pulte, Trump's pick for US intelligence chief, gets early start date

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his controversial new pick to oversee US intelligence will begin June 19, earlier than expected.

US Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington DC on January 9, 2026. © REUTERS

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Bill Pulte will take over as acting director of national intelligence next Friday from Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard said last month that she was stepping down to care for her cancer-stricken husband, and had initially planned to stay in the role until the end of June.

Pulte, a 38-year-old home-construction heir, will also "remain as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac," Trump said in the post.

The director of national intelligence, who heads the sprawling US intelligence community and serves as the president's main advisor on intelligence issues, is legally required to have "extensive national security expertise."

But Pulte has generated criticism from Democratic lawmakers over his lack of experience, and his tenure in government has even polarized many within Trump's circle due to his aggressive and public partisan moves.

He has notably accused Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James of falsifying documents on mortgage applications. The Wall Street Journal reported that an internal complaint at Fannie Mae said Pulte had improperly accessed their mortgage records.

Trump has indicated he does not plan to appoint Pulte to the post on a permanent basis, as it would require confirmation by the US Senate.