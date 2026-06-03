Trump admin hires Jan. 6 rioter for sensitive Pentagon role

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently hired a man who was convicted of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots for a sensitive Pentagon job.

President Donald Trump's administration recently appointed a convicted January 6 rioter to a highly sensitive role within the Pentagon. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Elias Irizarry was recently appointed to a post in the Defense Department’s Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict office.

He is assigned to the office's irregular warfare and counterterrorism section, which handles operations such as embassy security, personnel recovery, and hostage rescue.

Two sources described the role as "among the most delicate that the Pentagon performs, and noted it requires "a top-secret security clearance."

Irizarry was one of the thousands of MAGA supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and was sentenced to 14 days in jail.

During trial, he expressed remorse for his actions, telling the court he was "ashamed," and describing the riots as "the largest attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

His recent hiring has raised alarms within the Pentagon, as staffers have been questioning how a convicted rioter could be trusted with such a position.

In an X post, Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez insisted Irizarry is "a qualified, patriotic young professional," but did not go into detail about said qualifications.

Valdez also attacked the Post for their reporting, claiming the outlet consistently publishes classified information that could "hurt our nation on a daily basis."