Trump admin. makes "extraordinarily aggressive" move after subpoenaing New York Times reporters

New York, New York - President Donald Trump 's administration has made an "aggressive" effort to obtain the personal information of several reporters with The New York Times.

The Trump administration has reportedly been seeking the phone records of reporters who recently worked on a story about his gifted Qatari jet. © Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per the Times, the administration has sought the phone records of several of its journalists and their relatives after the Department of Justice subpoenaed Julian Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager, and Eric Schmitt over their reporting on security concerns surrounding Trump's gifted Qatari jet.

Last week, the DOJ confirmed to the outlet that they had issued additional subpoenas to third-party phone service providers seeking the reporters' phone and text messaging records, as well as those of at least two reporters' spouses.

The outlet described the administration's efforts as "an extraordinarily aggressive and unorthodox attempt by the Trump administration to unearth the confidential sources of independent journalists whose reporting had angered the president."

The New York Times filed a motion on Monday asking a judge to toss the subpoenas.

The administration's efforts center around NYT reporting that Trump recently departed Turkey on his old Air Force One plane instead of his new Qatari-gifted jet as a security precaution at the urging of the Secret Service.

The Times had previously criticized the administration for sending federal agents to issue the subpoenas at several reporters' homes.