Trump announces massive July 4 rally for US' 250th anniversary

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced plans on Monday to hold a major rally in Washington on July 4 to celebrate the US' 250th anniversary, on top of a separate concert ten days earlier.

President Donald Trump announced plans on Monday to hold a massive rally on July 4. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The president had previously said that a planned event on June 24 would be the "Greatest Rally, EVER!" and "a Rally to end all Rallies." It was set to include performances by military bands and some of his favorite singers.

It was slung together after several musical artists pulled out of a 250th anniversary concert series in the US capital.

But on Monday, Trump said the new July 4 event would be "the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all."

The "TRIBUTE TO AMERICA" event will be held at the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial – whose reflecting pool the billionaire president has recently renovated.

"Starting at 7 PM EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss," he said.

The event will be capped off by a traditional fireworks display which Trump promised will be "the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY."

In a separate post, he hyped up the June 24 event as the "'kick off' of our summer long Celebration," but made no mention of a speech and did not refer to it as a rally.