Trump announces "Rally to end all Rallies" as he scraps US 250th concerts

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a mass rally in Washington on June 24 to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, saying he'd canceled planned concerts after several artists pulled out.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on June 4, 2026.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on June 4, 2026.  © REUTERS

"In celebration of our Country's 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level – A Rally to end all Rallies!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"We don't want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we've told them all to stay home," added the 79-year-old Republican.

"All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!"

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Trump said these would include Lee Greenwood, the singer of God Bless the USA, a staple of his political rallies.

The rally would also feature US military bands and choruses, "all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!"

Trump had previously suggested holding a rally for his MAGA movement, but he did not mention that in his announcement on Thursday.

Artists pull out of 250th anniversary celebrations

Workers add a gold finish to statues in Freedom Plaza near the White House, ahead of America 250, on June 3, 2026.
Workers add a gold finish to statues in Freedom Plaza near the White House, ahead of America 250, on June 3, 2026.  © REUTERS

The Republican billionaire has tried to stamp his mark on America's 250th birthday, most notably by staging a mixed martial arts fight in a specially constructed arena on the White House lawn on June 14 – his 80th birthday.

But the celebrations have become increasingly troubled.

Shortly after they were announced as performers in a Washington concert series around the July 4 holiday, multiple musical acts backed out, with some citing the event's politicization.

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They include country singer Martina McBride and glam rocker Bret Michaels, frontman of 1980s band Poison.

The concerts were scheduled to kick off on June 25 as part of major events on the National Mall organized by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity.

The remaining line-up of musicians, whose prime came and went decades ago – such as Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory – has sparked a flood of sarcastic comments on social media.

Cover photo: REUTERS

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