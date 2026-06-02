Trump attacks Netanyahu in angry phone call: "You're f**king crazy!"

Washington DC – President Donald Trump reportedly slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with expletives and insults during a phone call about Lebanon on Monday.

President Donald Trump (r.) slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a series of expletives and insults during a phone call on Monday. © Collage: AFP/Ronen Zvulun/POOL & AFP/Kent Nishimura

Two US officials and a third source told Axios that Trump used aggressive language and lashed out at Netanyahu over Israel's actions in Lebanon, which continue to jeopardize the US' and Iran's attempts to negotiate a peace deal.

According to the sources, Trump referred to Netanyahu as "crazy" during the call and accused him of being ungrateful for US support of Israel. He also demanded that Jerusalem hold off on plans to attack Beirut.

Trump apparently reminded the prime minister that he'd been instrumental in keeping Netanyahu out of jail over corruption allegations that, prior to October 7, 2023, had risked derailing his political career.

"You're f**king crazy," one source claimed Trump said. "You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

"What the f**k are you doing?" Trump had asked, according to a different source. Another said that Trump "steamrolled" the Israeli leader, who consequently backed off.

After the call, Trump announced on Truth Social that Netanyahu had promised not to send troops into Beirut and Hezbollah had agreed that "all shooting will stop."

On Tuesday, however, Lebanon University was forced to postpone examinations after two of its students and their father were killed in an Israeli attack the day before.