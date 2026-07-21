Trump declares US "not finished at all" with Iran and hints at next attack

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday the US was far from finished with Iran and warned the next US military target could be an underground nuclear complex known as Pickaxe Mountain.

President Donald Trump suggested that the US military may next attack a buried nuclear site called Pickaxe Mountain. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Pickaxe Mountain is a deeply buried nuclear site near Natanz where Western intelligence suspects Iran is building an undeclared enrichment facility.

"We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily," Trump said, adding that he would not normally announce targets but "there's not a thing they can do about it."

Trump estimated it would take Iran more than 20 years to rebuild from current damage, addressing reporters during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild," the US president said. "Okay, and we're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now."

Iran stepped up its strikes in the Middle East on Tuesday, two weeks after its war with the US resumed, with Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain coming under attack.

Tehran's Yemeni allies, the Houthis, declared they would blockade Saudi Arabia's ports, threatening to throw the world's energy markets into further chaos after the Islamic republic blockaded the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Trump said he would "take care of" the Houthi rebels if the Iran-backed militant group followed through on its threatened blockade.