Trump desperately tries to avoid paying E. Jean Carroll stunning amount ordered by court

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to step in and help him avoid having to pay the $83.3 million judgment from a second lawsuit won by writer E. Jean Carroll.

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block him from having to pay the judgment from a second defamation lawsuit lodged by E. Jean Carroll. © Collage: AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images & AFP/Manny Carabel/Getty Images

According to The New York Times, Trump's legal team submitted a filing on Sunday, arguing the judgment should be overturned because of the court's 2024 decision to grant presidents sweeping immunity for actions they take while serving.

Attorneys argued it was the "first case in our nation's history" in which a president was held liable for "conduct in office," and if the penalty is allowed to stand, it will "cause significant damage" to Trump, future presidents, and the nation as a whole.

The lawsuit marks the second that Carroll has won against the president in recent years.

Carroll first sued Trump during his first term, alleging he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

In 2023, the jury in the case ruled that Trump was liable for rape and defamation and ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million.

After losing the suit, Trump publicly defamed Carroll again, prompting her to file another, and in 2024 he was ordered to pay the $83.3 million.