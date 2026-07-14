Trump finally pays up $5.6 million to E. Jean Carroll over sexual assault case

New York, New York - President Donald Trump has officially paid off the $5.6 million he owed after losing a sexual abuse and defamation case to writer E. Jean Carroll.

Court documents reveal that President Donald Trump (l) paid E. Jean Carroll the $5.6 million he owes in their sex abuse and defamation case. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNBC, a notice on the online docket in Carroll's case against Trump in US District Court in lower Manhattan indicates that $5,625,005.48 was disbursed to pay the law firm of Carroll's attorney on July 9.

In a statement, Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said her client is "pleased" after receiving payment from the verdict.

Carroll filed her suit during Trump's first term in office, alleging he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

In 2023, the jury in the case ruled that Trump was liable for rape and defamation and ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million.

Trump has tried repeatedly to have the case dismissed, but to no avail. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's request for an appeal, bringing the trial to its official conclusion.

In a separate case, Trump was found liable for defaming Carroll a second time immediately after losing the first case and was ordered to pay an astounding $83.3 million.

He asked the court to dismiss that case in May, but has yet to receive a response.