Trump doubles down on threats with map depicting Venezuela as 51st state

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted a map graphic on his Truth Social platform depicting Venezuela with an inset American flag and the label "51st State."

President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats with a new social media post depicting Venezuela as the 51st US state. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

The provocative post – published while Trump was en route to China for a high-stakes summit – comes a day after Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, said her country had "never" considered becoming the 51st state, even after US forces captured deposed leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

"That would never have been considered, because if there is one thing we Venezuelan men and women have, it is that we love our independence process, we love our heroes and heroines of independence," Rodriguez said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Trump told Fox News that he was considering making the South American country a new state, after months of boasting that he controlled the oil-rich nation.

Rodriguez, for her part, has overseen a thawing of relations with the US since taking over the country, passing reforms that reopened Venezuela's mining and oil sectors to foreign companies – especially from the US.