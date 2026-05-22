Who killed Trump's AI executive order? Musk says it wasn't him

Washington DC - Speculation swirled Friday over the last-minute collapse of President Donald Trump 's planned executive order on powerful AI models, with fingers pointing at the president's allies in Silicon Valley who oppose government oversight of the technology.

Elon Musk (r.) has denied being involved in Trump's decision to pull the plug on the AI order. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

A draft of the shelved order leaked to US media shows the White House had prepared new AI cybersecurity measures before Trump pulled the plug Thursday. His former AI czar had reportedly called Trump directly to raise objections.

The collapse is the latest sign that Washington remains unable to agree on even modest guardrails for the technology – leaving the US well behind Europe and Asia and far short of what many safety advocates say is needed.

If enacted, the dropped executive order would have given the federal government up to 90 days of access to the most powerful AI models before their public release, and it would have established a coordinated response to AI-enabled threats to banks, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure.

Politico and other media reported that David Sacks, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist who served as Trump's AI and crypto czar, called the president Thursday morning – blindsiding White House staff – to warn that the measure would slow innovation and hurt the US in its AI race with China.

Officials believed Sacks supported the order, but the night before the planned signing, he began raising concerns that the voluntary review process could one day be made mandatory.

The Washington Post reported a broader account: Last-minute calls from Sacks, Elon Musk – CEO of SpaceX and Tesla – and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, convinced the president not to sign.

Musk denied the claim on his social media platform X.