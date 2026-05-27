Trump hints at attending New York Knicks Finals game: "Boy, what a team!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump revealed that he is considering attending an upcoming NBA Finals game to support the New York Knicks.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is considering attending an upcoming NBA Finals game to support the New York Knicks. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

While speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president was asked if he planned to go to any of the Knicks' home games during the upcoming championship series.

"I was invited to," Trump said. "I was going to go on Wednesday [Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals], but they closed it out very quickly."

The president went on to say he was invited by Jim Dolan – the owner of both the Knicks and Madison Square Garden where New York's home games will be held – and praised the team's performance this season.

"Boy, what a team! They win all their games," he said, adding that they have "really suffered for years."

The Knicks' finals berth has garnered a frenzy of excitement across the city, as the last time New York won the NBA finals was in 1973.

Last week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were spotted at the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game in seats that appeared to be located in the arena's upper bowl sections.