Trump is planning a rare visit to Ireland in September for this reason

Ireland - President Donald Trump is set to make a fleeting visit to his family's golf course in Ireland next month for the Irish Open, local media reported on Sunday.

President Donald Trump is set to make a fleeting visit to his family's golf course in Ireland next month for the Irish Open, local media reported on Sunday. © ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

He is expected to visit the golf course in Doonbeg, western Ireland, around September 12, when the resort is set to host the Irish Open, the Press Association news agency and Irish broadcaster RTE news reported.

The Trump International Golf Links and Hotel is hosting the golf tournament from September 9 to 13.

He is also expected to visit Dublin, media reported, but details of his engagements were unconfirmed, and the Irish prime minister's office did not reply to AFP when asked whether the two leaders would meet.

Trump's last visit to Ireland as president, in 2019, sparked protests from climate and other activists.

Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin visited the US in March for an annual St Patrick's Day trip, where he had a largely cordial meeting with Trump peppered with a few tense exchanges.

The two leaders visibly disagreed on issues ranging from the Iran war to migration.

Apart from historical ties, there are tight links between the two countries. A host of US tech and pharma giants have their European headquarters in the Emerald Isle.

Three American titans – Apple, Microsoft, and drug maker Eli Lilly – contributed an estimated half of Ireland's corporate tax take in 2024.