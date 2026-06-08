Trump NBA Finals visit brings Madison Square Garden under virtual lockdown

New York, New York - Local authorities announced Monday tight security measures in New York to accommodate President Donald Trump 's visit for game three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Basketball fans gather outside Madison Square Garden during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, in New York City, on June 3, 2026. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Unlike previous games, a sprawling security perimeter will be established around the Manhattan venue above Penn Station, where six people were wounded in a stabbing late Sunday.

There will be no watch parties directly outside the venue for supporters without tickets due to the presidential visit – a break with the past two NBA Finals games, which have seen jubilant scenes.

New York City Police Chief Michael LiPetri told reporters that hundreds of officers are assigned to the transit hub, but said the deployment there "will not change in light of the incident yesterday."

The New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs in game three of the best-of-seven championship series on Monday, with game four on Wednesday.

As part of the heightened measures, authorities have told ticket-holding fans to arrive at Madison Square Garden at least two hours before tip-off at 8:30 PM (0030 Tuesday) to pass through airport-style security scanners.

"The message is simple: celebrate the Knicks, but avoid the MSG area tonight if you do not have tickets for the game or some other valid reason to be there tonight," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.