Trump opens US 250th anniversary celebrations with rally-style speech: "America is back"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump opened 16 days of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary Wednesday with a rally-style speech – turning the commemoration into a showcase for his second-term agenda.

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair in celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence on the National Mall in Washington DC on June 24, 2026. © REUTERS

The first part of Trump's address, on Washington's National Mall, was largely indistinguishable from one of his political rallies – albeit delivered in a more subdued tone.

"As we stand on the edge of our 250th year of independence, I am thrilled to declare that America is back," Trump said, reworking a familiar rallying cry.

"And, as you know very well, a short time ago, we were a dead country. We were dead. Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world."

Trump began with the Middle East, framing the unpopular and widely criticized US-Israeli war with Iran as a major victory for Americans, and called the US abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro one of the "great military raids in history."

At home, he touted what he described as a booming economy, attacked his predecessor Joe Biden's record as a "total disaster" and claimed $19 trillion in inward investment – a figure far above even his own administration's claims.

Trump's delivery was downbeat for the most part – although he demonstrated much more passion touting his renovations of Washington's buildings and monuments.

"Every day of my administration, we're delivering one historic victory after the next for the American people," Trump said.